NHL team practicing in Kelowna

The Dallas Stars have arrived in Kelowna for two days of practice on a break in its NHL schedule

Former Kelowna Rocket and Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn and Stars will practice twice in Kelowna this week. - Image: Marissa Baecker

The Dallas Stars are in Kelowna for the next two days on a two-day break in the team’s NHL schedule.

The Stars, whose captain is former Kelowna Rocket legend Jamie Benn, played in Vancouver on Monday night and flew to Kelowna after the game.

The team is scheduled to practice at Prospera Place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The practices are closed at the request of the Stars.

With a two day break in their schedule, the team decided to stop in Kelowna before returning to action Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The Anaheim Ducks arrived in Kelowna did the same thing earlier this year, albeit in the middle of an NHL playoff series, in a trend that has also included Team Canada as well as Detroit Red Wing practices in the past.

Benn played two full seasons with the Rockets putting up 147 regular season points in 107 games. In the playoffs he was just as good, scoring 44 points in 26 career WHL playoff games.

In 2008-09 he was a key player on the team’s trip to the Memorial Cup in Rimouski where they placed second.

