Donald Brodie. (Image credit: Facebook )

Nine years in prison for striking Capital News newspaper carrier

Donald Brodie was sentenced Wednesday morning in Kelowna

The man who ran down a former Capital News carrier will spend nine more years in prison.

Donald Brodie was sentenced to nine years, less 90 days for time served, in Kelowna on Wednesday. That sentence will be served consecutive to time Brodie is already serving.

He was also issued a 10-year driving prohibition and a no-contact order with Steve Kania.

Crown counsel Dave Grabavac said that Kania’s life was ruined Dec. 6, 2013 when Brodie smashed a car into him at top speed while trying to evade police.

Kania sustained brain and orthopaedic injuries in the impact and they’ve forever changed him.

“(Kania) currently lives in an old age home,” said Grabavac, highlighting that it’s an unfortunate state for someone who is only 45, but necessary given the lack of functionality that Kania experiences.

“(Donald Brodie) destroyed Steve Kania’s life …for the rest of his life he’ll suffer.”

Related: Man who struck newspaper carrier addresses court

After both defense and crown counsels made their submissions on Tuesday, Brodie was given the chance to speak.

He told the court others have spoken on his behalf during the trial and there wasn’t much more that he could say.

“I have to let my actions speak louder than my words,” he said.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of 10 years while defense requested a sentence of between three and four years.

Brodie is linked to both the UN and the Lords of Chaos gangs and has a committed 43 criminal offences in the last 18 years. Those offences include assault, robbery, weapons infractions and a variety of non compliance issues. He has not shown himself to be either contrite or changed by his dealings with the court for these matters and has recently been convicted of a jailhouse assault.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WFN veterans honoured

Just Posted

Injured skier to speak in Kelowna about safety on the job

Mike Shaw was badly injured working as a ski coach in 2013

Nine years in prison for striking Capital News newspaper carrier

Donald Brodie was sentenced Wednesday morning in Kelowna

$50,000 for the Foundry

RBC is the latest business to step forward for the new youth mental health organization

Rollover sends alleged impaired driver to hospital

As witnesses reported to the Cap News, RCMP believe the driver was impaired

Water prof: Okanagan residents could be in for rude awakening

UBCO professor in Kelowna says start addressing water shortage issues now

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Award-winning coffee at Big White

Clocktower Coffee Co.’s coffee supplier, Oughtred Roasting Works, winner of 2018 Roaster of the Year

Beer festival coming back to Kelowna

Great Okanagan Beer Festival will go May 10-12 in Waterfront Park

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says

Trauma, mental illness, drugs and alcohol major factors

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Most Read