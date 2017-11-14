No charges in downtown confrontation

A female driver of an SUV was arrested early Sunday morning but was released without charges after the occupants of two vechicles came together in a heated confrontation.

Multiple officers responded to the scene as a precaution to ensure public safety, after Kelowna RCMP received a report of a confrontation between the occupants of two vehicles. Police were told that the female driver of a white Hummer had pulled alongside another vehicle, she reportedly yelled at the two occupants of that vehicle and brandished what they believed to be a weapon before driving away.

Officers stopped the vehicle and safely arrested the driver. A subsequent search of that vehicle failed to locate any weapons. The police investigation into the incident did not result in any charges being laid.

