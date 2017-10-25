North Westside advisories over

RDCO has removed precautionary water quality advisories for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has removed precautionary water quality advisories for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems.

The advisories were brought in Oct. 18th due to power outages throughout the areas and potential higher than normal turbidity affecting more than 280 properties in the Killiney Beach subdivision and 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers while the precautionary advisories were in place for the two water systems. Water quality is once again within acceptable and safe Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer.