Off the road in West Kelowna

Old Okanagan Highway down to single-lane alternating after single vehicle accident

Winter driving conditions remain challenging through the Okanagan.

An SUV travelling on Old Okanagan Hwy towards Butt Road in West Kelowna, went off the road just past Reece Rd. and hit a large tree.

A witness reports that crews needed the jaws of life to remove a person from the vehicle.

Old Okanagan Hwy was down to one lane alternating. There is no further information at this time.

Most Read