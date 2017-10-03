Okanagan College flags at half mast for student killed in Las Vegas

Kelowna - Jordan McIldoon was expected to complete his fourth year of mechanical engineering

Amber Bereza and Jordan McIldoon had planned on getting married. (Contributed)

Flags at Okangan College’s Kelowna campus are being flown at half mast today, as the school pays its respects to a student killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

Jordan Seymour McIldoon, 23, from Maple Ridge was one of four Canadians who died in the shooting. He was an OC student and Allan Coyle, director of public affairs, said he was expected to return to his fourth year of the heavy mechanical program later this month.

“When we lose a registered student or a staff member we will acknowledge that by lowering the flags,” said Coyle.

But this occasion, he acknowledged, is different.

“It brings home the notion that this tragedy wasn’t in some far off place. There’s a very real connection to the college,” he said. “Our condolences surely go out to his parents, friends, coworkers, employer and fellow students.”

Coyle said students and at the college who are struggling with the news have counselling available.

McIldoon worked at South Surrey’s Jacob Bros. Construction and is being remembered fondly by friends and loved ones.

“You were one of the kindest, funny and most sincere guys I know,” said a friend Alina Diaconu, on a memorial page. “This is a tragedy and breaks my heart to see what the world has come to.”