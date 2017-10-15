Okanagan friends picks apples for a cure

Large group of family and friends in the Kelowna area pick apples, raise money and awareness

A large group of Kelowna friends and family held the second Pick for a Cure event which raised $2,690 for cancer research.

The group got together to pick apples with the proceeds going towards the Kelowna PET scanner fund ($2,100) and the Ewings Cancer Foundation of Canada ($590)

“Ewings Sarcoma is an aggressive cancer which is most commonly found in children, teens and young adults. Since it mainly affects younger people, it’s often misdiagnosed as a sports injury, growing pains or bruising. We’d like to raise awareness so that parents know the signs and can get vital treatment as early as possible,” stated organizers of the pick.

The Ewings Cancer Foundation of Canada recently released a documentary about the disease called Make it Stop.

The Ewings Cancer Foundation of Canada is a small organization with no paid employees and 90 per cent of its revenues going directly to cancer research.