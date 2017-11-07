Send your used glasses to Sri Lanka

A Kelowna Rotarian is looking to fill two suitcases with used eyeglasses from the Okanagan.

Why Eyeglasses?

“If we give people food, we help them for one day; when we provide a pair of eyeglasses or teach someone to read, we can help them feed their families for life,” said Goheen, who will be leaving for Sri Lanka on Nov. 15.

Goheen explains what can be donated.

“Anyone who has extra reading glasses, prescription and non prescription sunglasses, Bifocals, or distant glasses are invited to bring them in,” she said. “For the last 20 years, I have always kept keep reading glasses in my back-pack. As I travel to smaller communities, hike in the jungle, and country side, I hand out the reading glasses to women and men who want to keep working, but can no longer see close.”

Interested people can drop their eye glassess off at the Dr. Specs Optical in Kelowna (Orchard Plaza) and in Penticton (Penticton Plaza).

Rotarian clubs will focus on the poorest of the poor handing out glasses to people who need to see to attend school, to work, or provide for their children.

Over the past two decades, Okanagan eye glasses have gone to more than 36 different countries, said Goheen.

‘Thank-you to the people of the Okanagan for your continued support in this project. Empowering people to be independent and work is a benefit to their families, communities, and their counties’ economy. The people of the Okanagan have made a difference in people’s lives all over the world.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.