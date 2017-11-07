Send your used glasses to Sri Lanka

Okanagan Rotarian Catharine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses for Sri Lanka

A Kelowna Rotarian is looking to fill two suitcases with used eyeglasses from the Okanagan.

Why Eyeglasses?

“If we give people food, we help them for one day; when we provide a pair of eyeglasses or teach someone to read, we can help them feed their families for life,” said Goheen, who will be leaving for Sri Lanka on Nov. 15.

Goheen explains what can be donated.

“Anyone who has extra reading glasses, prescription and non prescription sunglasses, Bifocals, or distant glasses are invited to bring them in,” she said. “For the last 20 years, I have always kept keep reading glasses in my back-pack. As I travel to smaller communities, hike in the jungle, and country side, I hand out the reading glasses to women and men who want to keep working, but can no longer see close.”

Interested people can drop their eye glassess off at the Dr. Specs Optical in Kelowna (Orchard Plaza) and in Penticton (Penticton Plaza).

Rotarian clubs will focus on the poorest of the poor handing out glasses to people who need to see to attend school, to work, or provide for their children.

Over the past two decades, Okanagan eye glasses have gone to more than 36 different countries, said Goheen.

‘Thank-you to the people of the Okanagan for your continued support in this project. Empowering people to be independent and work is a benefit to their families, communities, and their counties’ economy. The people of the Okanagan have made a difference in people’s lives all over the world.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mozambique woman with Okanangan glasses

Columbia Mountain Tribe

Previous story
Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops
Next story
Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Just Posted

Send your used glasses to Sri Lanka

Okanagan Rotarian Catharine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses for Sri Lanka

KSS goes to the dogs…again

Kelowna high school was out raising money for the community on Halloween

Mapping Kelowna creeks to mitigate future flooding

Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Regional District look to pool resources to fend off future floods

Salvation Army says Christmas demands increasing

Central Okanagan branch in Kelowna reaches out to those in need

Kelowna mayor frustrated by residents’ climate change message

Colin Basran says desire to help more traffic flow will not help deal with climate change

Honouring Canada’s Veterans through dance

Ballet Kelowna to give special Remembrance Day program Nov. 10 and 11

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Hodge: Memo from paradise, aka KGH

Kelowna Coun. Charlie Hodge recounts his struggle to survive major surgery at KGH

Okanagan Taste: Hot drinks for the cold season

It seemed appropriate, as I reach for a tissue, to come up with hot drinks for the cold season

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

Bears host Rams in playoff opener

Boucherie plays Mt. Douglas Friday at CNC in B.C. high school football, Owls at Notre Dame

Wine professionals from around the world coming to B.C. bootcamp

The top wine professionals from around the world are visiting the Okanagan

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

Most Read