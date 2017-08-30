Okanagan Safeways stand up for local youth

Kelowna - The Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign raised $5,392 for Boys and Girls Clubs

Ice cream has a way of melting the heart.

On June 24, volunteers from the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs in Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna’s downtown youth center fundraised by selling $2 ice cream bars at local Safeway stores.

Sobeys, Inc. matched each donation raising an impressive $5,392 for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, according to a Safeway press release.

Across the country, more than 100 clubs and 300 grocery stores came together to raise $177, 502 for Boys and Girls Clubs nationwide.

The $177, 502 raised by Boys and Girls Clubs staff and volunteers during the campaign was matched by Sobeys, resulting in $277,502 donated back to the community.

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs has 42 service locations that serve more than 1,300 kids and youth everyday. The clubs provide healthy meals and snacks.

The funds raised by the Canada Screams Campaign will go directly towards helping those most in need by providing healthy snacks and meals for kids and youth in the community, according to the release.