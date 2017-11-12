Olympian Serwa appearing in Kelowna today

Kelowna Olympian Kelsey Serwa is in Kelowna to make a couple of public appearances, promoting a new business partnership.

Serwa, who won a silver medal in ski cross in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, will be at the downtown Pharmasave and at Canadian Tire promoting a new product that uses her likeness.

She is currently looking toward a return to the Olympics with Canada’s ski cross team.

Serwa has partnered with Barefoot Venus to sell a one of a kind Athlete’s Edition of their top selling product Mustard Bath. She is featured on the tin and proceeds from each tin sold will to towards her drive to return to the podium in 2018.

Barefoot Venus is a local bath and body company that creates indulgences from Mother Nature herself.

Mustard bath is said to work on getting toxins from your skin.

Serwa will be at Pharmasave from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Canadian Tire from 2 to 4 p.m.

