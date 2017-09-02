One-hundred properties near Peachland on evacuation alert

Wildfire southwest of Peachland and Kelowna has residents placed on alert

More than 100 properties near the border of Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan have been placed on evacuation alert, due to the rapidly spreading wildfire near Finlay Creek.

Emergency operations says there are no structures that are immediately in danger, however people who have been placed on alert should be prepared to leave if conditions change.

The fire has quickly spread up to 100 hectares as of last report, just before 9 p.m. this evening.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for two areas for a total of over 100 properties on the south of Princeton Avenue and south to the District of Peachland boundary, including:

• 5247 Inga Street

• 6400-6493 Keyes Avenue

• 5357-5495 Pierce Street

• 5420-5443 Pierce Place

• 5440-5463 McDougland Road

• 5155-5379 Princeton Avenue (south side of the road only)

An evacuation alert has also been issued for properties west of Antlers Beach including:

• 6705-6711 Highway 97

• 6691-6789 Thorne Road

• 303-307 Log Chute Drive

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.

All properties on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents. Visit the be prepared page for more information.

The fire is currently estimated at 100 hectares. BC Wildfire Service crews will continue to action the fire overnight. No structures in the area are immediately threatened. New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Monitor cordemergency.ca for confirmed information about the situation

Please only CALL 9-1-1 in case of emergency

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/CORDEmergency or twitter.com/CO_Emerg for confirmed information about the situation