One injured in West Kelowna resort fire

Fire crews responded this afternoon to a fire with three engines and 17 members.

One person was taken to hospital this afternoon suffering from smoke inhalation after a stove fire on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue (WKFR) crews responded to the alarm at a large resort building Just after 2pm today.

Initial arriving crews from the Westbank fire station found guests and residents evacuating the building in large numbers.

Light smoke was found in the second floor hallway and crews were guided to a suite where building workers had extinguished a fire on the stove with a fire extinguisher. Crews from the Lakeview Heights and Glenrosa fire stations also responded. There were three engines, one command vehicle and 17 staff on scene.

WKFR wishes to thank the staff of the building for their quick actions at this fire and also thanked the guests and residents of the building for their quick and orderly evacuation.

“Our jobs are made easier when people respect the ringing of the fire alarm, leave the building – allowing us to go straight to our work,” said a statement from the department.

Residents from one suite may be displaced to elsewhere in the building as the suite involved is cleaned up.

The cause of the fire was accidental and related to items left on the stovetop.