One-million reasons to revisit Kamloops store

A Kamloops man is $1 millon richer after purchasing a lotto ticket

  Oct. 24, 2017 11:27 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

David Pitts was in the right place at the right time as he went into the Dallas Park store at the PetroCan station to check his lottery ticket.

The screen started flashing, people hugged him and one tried to kiss him — and the realization hit that he had won $1 million.

Adding to the excitement was the fact Pitt bought the ticket in the Oct. 7 Lotto 6/49 draw at the store.

Pitt plans on putting some of the winnings away for retirement and travelling.

“I’m then taking my time to think about what I need and want,” he said

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

