The driver of a car is placed into an ambulance following a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Rutland. -Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

One person injured in two-vehicle accident

The female driver of a car taken to hospital following a crash Sunday in Rutland area of Kelowna

One person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Rutland.

A grey pick up truck and a small, white four-door car collided at the corner of Leathhead Road and McDonald just past 1 p.m.

The driver of the car, a woman, was fitted with a neck brace and was removed from the car by medical personnel, then transported to hospital by ambulance.

The back window of the car had been blow out from the impact.

Several RCMP officers, a Kelowna Fire Department crew and an ambulance were on the scene at the accident.

No other details on the crash are available at this time.

