Osoyoos store robbed

AG Foods on Main Street in Osoyoos was broken into over the weekend with thieves making off with a quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Osoyoos responded to the B&E on the morning of Aug. 21, and report that sometime overnight, suspects forced their way into the store, targeting the cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Lottery tickets are traceable and anyone found to be trying to cash them can expect to be charged with possession of stolen property.

The Osoyoos RCMP are interested in hearing from anyone who has been or is approached for the sale of cigarettes or lottery tickets that are clearly not being sold by a business.

If you have information related to this crime you are asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 and quote File 2017-4675 or call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.