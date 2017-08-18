Oven fire quickly doused

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was able to quickly put out a oven fire Friday morning

West Kelowna fire crews jumped into action once again on Friday, putting out a small oven fire before it spread.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews were called to reports of a natural gas over fire at 10:40 a.m. on the 4200 block of Solana Place.

The fire was put out right away and contained to the oven.

This fire was just blocks away from a destructive blaze in early July, also in the Sonoma Pines neighbourhood.

WKFR has been kept busy this week with back to back fires in the Glen Canyon Regional Park area that are now under investigation.

Image credit: David Ogilvie