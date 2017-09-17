Oyama celebrates fall

The Oyama Fall Fair will be held Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community hall

The Oyama Fall Fair will be held Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community hall. (photo submitted)

The Oyama Community Club is embracing autumn after summer was washed away.

The Oyama Fall Fair will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community hall.

“It will make up for some of the loss of revenue from Fun Day being cancelled in June and lost rentals because of flooding,” said Deb Butler, with the club.

“It (rentals/fundraising) are our bread and butter to keep the heat and lights on for the rest of the year.”

Beyond the need for funds, the fall fair will bring together residents.

“The community really missed things when Fun Day was cancelled. This is an opportunity to get neighbours together,” said Butler.

The fair will include a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m., a parade at noon, a silent auction, farmers market, kids zone, library story time, scavenger hunt, an apple eating contest at 2 p.m. and the fire hall burger concession.

There will also be a bike decorating contest at the Oyama General Store at 11:30 a.m. and a kids scavenger hunt at the community hall from 1 to 3 p.m.

Do you make the best fruit pie? Perhaps your chutney is charming. Are you an artist or quilter? Residents can submit exhibits in in various categories

“There will be canning, pies and cake decorating,” said Butler of some of the categories.

Exhibitor registration is now live at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfvxzLRahidyMhi5SOWNrg_h5Kc9twS1hbJVY_xDlSEj6jFw/viewform

You can also drop off your exhibit items Saturday between 3 and 5 p.m.

For more information on submitting entries for exhibit, go to the Oyama Community Club page on Facebook.