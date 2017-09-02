Painters wanted for Canada 150 mural

Kelowna has been selected as to participate in the Canada 150 Mosaic project.

Phil Alain, of Edmonton, is one of the artists behind the Canada 150 Mosaic project, which was in Surrey this week. He has been at Surrey’s Bear Creek park all week as Surreyites have turned out in force to help paint 600 tiles will make up Surrey’s mural. (Photo: Amy Reid)

If you have an eye for painting, this Canada 150 project might be right for you.

Kelowna has been selected as one of 150 communities across Canada to participate in the Canada 150 Mosaic project.

The visual portrayal of Kelowna will consist of 300 individual tiles painted by members of the community with designs that visually depict what living in Kelowna means to each of us, according to an Interior Health press release.

The theme of the design is Celebrating Kelowna’s Healthy Community and the tiles will form an eight by eight foot mural that will link the city of Kelowna and its people to the rest of Canada.

Painting sessions are open to the public and are friendly to all age groups including children eight years and older. Each session will take approximately one hour and will be led by a Canada 150 Mosaic project representative.

Check out the Community Health and Service Centre (505 Doyle Ave.) for a one hour painting workshop on:

· Thursday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

· Friday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To help ensure appropriate participation numbers, registration is required. To register for a one hour session, visit the registration webpage.

Once completed, the mural will be housed in the main lobby of the centre.

For more information about this community engagement project and to see completed examples from other communities from across Canada, visit the Community Murals to Unite Canada website.