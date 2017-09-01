Pancake breakfast moved to new location

Devour tasty pancakes while enjoying the door scenery.

The Kalamoir Community Pancake Breakfast is going ahead, but in a new location.

It was planned for Saturday, Sept. 9 in Kalamoir Regional Park, but with little prospect for rain and any change in the fire danger rating, Regional Parks Services and the Friends of Kalamoir Regional Park have decided to move the event to the Lakeview Heights Community Hall, 860 Anders Road from 9 a.m. to 11 next Saturday, according to a regional district release.

The annual community pancake breakfast is a fundraiser for Friends. For a donation of $3 per breakfast, Westbank Lions Club members will be on hand serving up hotcakes, sausages and a choice of beverage.

The free Wild Walks outing that was scheduled as part of the Kalamoir park event festivities has also been moved. On Saturday, Sept. 9th from 10 a.m. to 11:30, an easy-to moderately rated walking tour will now be held starting at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park (2375 Whitworth Road) to Gellatly Heritage Regional Park.

Participants will learn about the history of Gellatly family and the area along with information about nearby Glen Canyon and Goats Peak regional parks, said the release. Register for this event by contacting the EECO staff at 250-469-6139 or through email.

For more information visit the Regional District website or contact parks services at 250-469-6140.