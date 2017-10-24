UPDATE: Smoke, no fire, at Sopa Aquare

Kelowna fire crews found smoke in the parkade at the Pandosy development but not fire

Update:

The Kelowna Fire Department is leaving the area at Sopa Square after investigating smoke in the parkade.

Three different crews did not find any fire after reporting a hazy smoke filled parkade.

Crews have re-set the alarm panel.

Original:

Kelowna Fire Department crews are responding to Pandosy Street for an apparent fire in the parkade at the Sopa Square development.

Platoon captain John Kelly has told the Capital News that there are three teams in the building investigating the cause of a light smoke haze on the second flood of the building.

Kelly says no nearby businesses have been affected or evacuated and the sidewalk outside the building at 3010 Pandosy remains open and in use.

There are two trucks on scene as firefighters investigate the situation inside the parkade.

Parts of Sopa Square are still under construction as the residential portion of the building is being built to go along with commercial enterprises already open.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene to see what is happening.

If you have information or pictures on this or any other news event, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.