Parking and traffic closures for half marathon

With the Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon taking place tomorrow, Sept. 3, road closures and parking restructions will be in effect.

The 21-kilometre race begins at 7 a.m. at the Vibrant Vine Winery on Pooley Road, with runners making their way through East Kelowna, Lower Mission, South Kelowna and City Park, before finishing at Waterfront Park where the Wine and Music Festival is taking place.

To accommodate the event, rolling road closures and parking restrictions will be in place.

East Kelowna road closures (7:10 a.m. to 8:15)

Roads will reopen following the last runner.

Pooley Road from Rose Road to Bemrose Road

Bemrose Road from Pooley to Reekie Road

Reekie Road from Bemrose to Hart

Hart Road from Reekie Road to Todd Road

Todd Road from Hard Road to Saucier Road

East Kelowna lane restrictions (7:15 a.m. to 9)

Saucier Road from Todd Road to Bedford Road – no westbound access; only eastbound vehicles permitted.

Bedford Road from Saucier Road to Casorso Road – one way alternating traffic only.

Lower Mission and South Kelowna traffic information (7:30 a.m. to 10:15)

These roads will remain open with runners using bike lanes or road shoulders.

Casorso Road to Mission Creek Greenway

From the Mission Creek Greenway, participants will cross onto Lakeshore Road

Lakeshore Road to Watt Road

Watt Road to Walnut Street

Walnut Street to Abbott Street

Downtown traffic information (8 a.m. to 10:45)

Parks and pathways will remain open for public use.

Abbott Street to City Park (participants will use the tunnel)

City Park to Stuart Park along pathway before finishing at Waterfront Park

Parking restrictions:

The Water Street Boat Launch parking lot will be closed to the public from Saturday, September 2 at 1 p.m. to Sunday, September 3 at 3 p.m. to accommodate event set up, parking, and runners approaching the finish line. Parking stalls adjacent to the Yacht Club will be restricted during this time.

The Dolphins parking lot will be partially closed to the public from Saturday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m. A portion of the parking lot will still be available for public use.

On-street parking on the west side of Water Street from Sunset Drive to Cawston Avenue will be restricted on Sunday, September 3 from 4:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. to accommodate shuttle buses transporting race participants. Vehicles parked along Water Street during this time will be courtesy towed to the City Hall parking lot located on the corner of Ellis Street and Doyle Avenue.

On-street parking will also be restricted along Watt Road (west side) from Boyce-Gyro Park to Walnut Street and on Walnut Street (west side) from Watt Rd to Abbott Street from 4:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

Motorists are asked to be cautious while driving through these areas as runners have the right of way through intersections during the race. RCMP, along with certified flaggers, will serve as traffic control personnel along the race route and all traffic controls and on-site personnel must be observed.

Transit impacts:

The following transit routes may experience delays or rerouting during the event:

Route 1 Lakeshore

Route 12 McCulloch

Route 15 Dehart

For transit route and schedule information, visit bctransit.com/kelowna.

The Wine and Music Festival will be set up at Waterfront Park until 12 p.m., the park will remain open to the public.