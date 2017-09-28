Parking pressures reduced for Rose Valley Trails

A new parking lot in West Kelowna is taking the pressure off of parkers near the Rose Valley Trails

West Kelowna has a new parking lot to alleviate pressures of parking at the Rose Valley Trails.

The lot is located at the corner of Rosewood Drive and Rosealee Lane (1949 Rosealee Lane) and is expected to help relieve some of the parking pressure experienced on the roads in the area, according to the City of West Kelowna.

The new parking lot also boasts a trail kiosk and mapping, bear proof garbage can, a bike mechanic station and a bike wash station. It also provides a nice 400-metre warm up before hitting the trails, said the city.