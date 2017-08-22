Parkinson Rec. Centre pool closing for maintenance

The entire aquatic area of PRC will be closed Aug. 28 to Sept. 16.

The aquatic area at Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre including the pools, whirlpool and steam room will be closed for annual maintenance from Monday, Aug. 28, to Saturday, Sept. 16. The aquatic area is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Parkinson Recreation Centre pass holders are eligible for an equivalent extension to be added to their pass due to any time missed as a result of the closure. Punch passes and access passes are excluded however.

In addition to the pool closure, no drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available from Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Sunday, Sept. 24, due to gymnasium and change room maintenance.

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility, says the city.