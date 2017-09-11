Pathways moving some of its Kelowna programs

The old Pathways building on Fuller in Kelowna has fallen into disrepair and no longer meets the society’s needs.—Google Maps

After 60 years of providing services through its downtown location on Fuller Avenue, the Pathways Abilities Society, is moving a number of its services to a new address.

Pathways, a local not-for-profit providing services for individuals with diverse abilities, says it will be moving its BikeWays program, the society’s gently used bike shop and the Integrated Career Opportunities program, Pathways’ employment service, to the organization’s new location at 1216 St. Paul Street as of Sept. 18.

The purpose of the move, says the society, is to accommodate construction of new affordable housing at the 555 Fuller Avenue address.

“We’re excited to see all the changes taking place”, said Pathways executive director, Charisse Daley.

“The building we were using on Fuller had been home for us for many years,” said Daley. “Even after moving many of our services to our new Franklyn Road address in Rutland a few years ago, our bike shop and employment service remained downtown. For BikeWays though, and our ICO team, aside from being in disrepair, the building simply wasn’t serving the society’s needs. The new building on St. Paul will be a welcome change and help improve the delivery of our services.”

Pathways is inviting the community to visit the new location on St. Paul Street on, or after Sept. 18, and find out more about the society’s services.