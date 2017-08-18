Paving starts on Gordon Drive

Paving on Gordon Drive is set to start Wednesday, according to a City of Kelowna press release.

On Aug. 23, until Aug. 25, there will be asphalt milling and paving of northbound lanes on Gordon Drive, from Cook Road to Ladner Road.

During the paving operation, Casorso Road will be closed to thru-traffic from Benvoulin Road to Gordon Drive. Motorists are instructed to follow the indicated detour route, obeying signage and traffic safety personnel, as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses, said the release.

Residents living on Casorso will access their properties from the roundabout at Benvoulin Road.