Pay parking eyed at Kelowna city hall

Days of free parking at night and on weekends at city hall could be numbered.

The blue areas would become paid stalls at the Kelowna city hall parking lot in the evenings and on weekends, while the red would be reserved for city officials and the local car share program. The green area would be reserved for motorcycles.—contributed

Pending Kelowna city council’s approval, drivers could be losing free access to parking at city hall in the evenings and on weekends.

A city staff recommendation is calling for turning the parking lot at Kelowna city hall downtown into a paid lot after business hours.

Currently the entire lot—with the exception of a few free spaces along Water Street for visitors doing business at city hall—is reserved during the day for city employees between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends, the entire lot is free.

The new proposal calls for charging $1 per hour and $6 per day for parking in the lot after 4 p.m. (when city hall closes) until 11 p.m. on weekdays, and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

In a report going to council today, parking manger Dave Duncan says the move could help promote use of the three downtown city parkades, located nearby beside the Okanagan Regional Library branch and beside Memorial Arena, and the Chapman Parkade a few blocks away. It would make the city hall lot more of a short-term parking area, he says.

The city hall lot would continue to have a number of reserved spaces for councillors, some city staff and city vehicles, as well as for the city’s car share program.

City hall is also considering lowering the special event parking rate at the new Memorial Parkade to $3 from $5 in a bid to increase its use, but plans to keep the special event rate at the Library Parkade at $5.

All three parkades will remain free to use in the evenings when not being used for special event parking.

If approved, the changes to the city hall lot would go into effect Oct. 1.