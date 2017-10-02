Peachland artisan indoor markets returning

Markets will run Saturdays until March at the Peachland Visitors’ Centre.

The Peachland Visitors’ Centre is ready to start hosting the Peachland Artisan Indoor Markets again.

The markets, featuring talented local Okanagan artisans, will begin Oct. 7 and will run on the following Saturdays— Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and 18, Dec. 2, Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and 17 and March 3 and 17.

Each market will be held in the Peachland Visitor Centre with no admission fee and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a special evening Christmas market Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. before the Peachland Christmas Light-Up at 6 p.m. in Heritage Park.

Last year’s markets event won the civic award for art and agr1tourism from the Town of Peachland.

This year organizers say there will be new vendors, as well as returnees from last year presenting photography, soap stone sculptures, jewelry, jams and preserves, baked goods, juice and honey, fashion, interior décor and so much more. Winery vendors will also return.

Coffee will be available for donation and all proceeds will go towards the Bat Education & Ecological Protection Society (BEEPS).