Peachland remembers along the lakeshore

More than 200 gathered at the Peachland Cenotaph to pay their respects on Saturday

More than 200 people gathered along the lakefront Saturday morning to participate in Peachland’s outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony.

The smaller event saw community members of all ages gather to remember Canada’s fallen soldiers.

Three students from Peachland’s Elementary School read In Flanders Fields, while community members urged each other along in singing the Canadian anthem and God Save the Queen.

Two groups of aircraft passed overhead and a small group of veterans laid wreaths and paid their respects.

Robert Maxwell is a veteran of the merchant marines and has been the driving force behind organizing the gathering at the outdoor cenotaph each year.

Due to injury he was unable to attend this year and Michael Henderson Sr. from the Kelowna Naval Vets stood in his place.

