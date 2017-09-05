Peachland wildfire remapped at 1,000 hectares

“We had thought it was bigger than that… which is a piece of good news.”

BC Wildfire crews have completed a more accurate aerial map of the Finlay Creek fire and now say the blaze is just 1,000 hectares in size.

“We got more accurate aerial mapping last night. We had thought it was bigger than that, but we were able to get in a helicopter and get an aerial map, which is a piece of good news,” says fire information officer Rachel Witt.

The wildfire is still showing aggressive fire behaviour on the south end which prompted further evacuation alerts last night.

“We’re continuing to see increased fire behaviour on the south flank near Garnett Lake.”

BC Wildfire has 35 firefighters on site, as well as structural protection officers, incident management officers, seven helicopters, 18 pieces of heavy equipment and air tankers.

“We’ve had helicopters bucketing this morning and working along that southern flank.”

She said the blaze has shown consistent ‘rank three’ fire behaviour with an organized flame front.

