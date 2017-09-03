Peachland ZipZone remains open despite fire

Business is on evacuation alert due to fire but remains open as crews continue to fight blaze

The Peachland wildfire isn’t keeping one local adventure business from opening its doors, despite the fact the Peachland ZipZone has been placed on evacuation alert.

The business says it is open and is not impacted by the Peachland Finlay Creek fire.

“The fire is south of us, in the other valley, and heading away from our site. There is little smoke affecting us, as we are higher up and the wind is blowing towards the south,” said ZipZone president Kevin Bennett.

The ZipZone was among more than 100 properties put on evacuation alert Saturday night.

“In an abundance of caution, the fire service have advised us that we are on evacuation alert, and we are fully ready to comply. In the unlikely event that we are ordered to evacuate, our evacuation procedures allow us to completly vacate the park in under 15 minutes. Any guests affected by an evacuation will, of course, get a refund,” said Bennett.

Bennett says the site of the ZipZone allows guests to enjoy the amazing scenery of Deep Creek gorge, and will also provide an area to view fire crews flying overhead.

