Pedestrian crossing of creek in West Kelowna now closed

Construction of approaches to new bridge over McDougall Creek on Shannon Lake road prompted closure.

The old bridge over MacDougall Creek on Shannon Lake Road in West Kelowna has been replaced.—image credit: Google Maps

West Kelowna city hall says the foot crossing over McDougall Creek at the north end of Shannon Lake Road is now closed.

The move was made in the interest of public safety as the Shannon Lake Road Bridge replacement project over the creek nears completion.

The pedestrian access on the new bridge was closed because large construction equipment will be working on the approaches to the bridge, making access unsafe at this time,said the city Thursday.

As well, a new sidewalk is being built in the area.

The replacement of the bridge over McDougall Creek was necessary due to the age of the old bridge and to increase load-bearing capabilities for emergency vehicles.

Shannon Lake Road remains fully closed at this crossing, but the project is nearing completion with a full opening of the road anticipated for early October, barring weather delays.