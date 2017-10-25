Pedestrian stuck at Baron and Banks

Emergency crews have been called to the corner of Baron and Banks in Kelowna after reports of a pedestrian struck in the area.
BC Ambulance and firefighters responded to the scene and one person was reportedly under care of the ambulance.
The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene to see if we can gather more information.
