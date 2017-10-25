Pedestrian stuck at Baron and Banks

One person is in the care of ambulance officials after being struck by a motor vehicle

Emergency crews have been called to the corner of Baron and Banks in Kelowna after reports of a pedestrian struck in the area.

BC Ambulance and firefighters responded to the scene and one person was reportedly under care of the ambulance.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene to see if we can gather more information.

If you see news happening, please contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who is Curtis Sagmoen?
Next story
Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Just Posted

West Kelowna lightens up

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

Annual Kelowna poppy campaign needs volunteers

Royal Canadian Legion puts out call for more volunteers with just days to go to start of campaign

Pedestrian stuck at Baron and Banks

One person is in the care of ambulance officials after being struck by a motor vehicle

RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Police say suspect is a known high-risk offender

Learn to live with or get rid of these guys?

University professor says don’t let your emotions dictate which invasive species we react to

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

What to do with your used pumpkins

Central Okanagan regional waste reduction office has some suggestions

Sleeping a little easier in West Kelowna

Snore MD opened a clinic in May

Tradition carved into Little Shuswap canoes

A once-noble cottonwood tree continues life in the form of two canoes.… Continue reading

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Early morning work out for Rockets

Kelowna players join other local athletes to work out and promote fitness

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Most Read