Pellet gun scenario causes concern at Armstrong school

School puts “secure and hold” measures into place after report of student with a pellet gun

A pellet gun brought to the parking lot of an Armstrong school Monday got the school’s and RCMP’s attention.

A student brought the gun to Pleasant Valley Secondary School and was showing the gun to fellow students in the lot. Somebody reported the incident to school officials who called the RCMP.

An RCMP spokesperson said officers were able to track down the student and had a talk with him and his parents. Everyone agreed it wasn’t the smartest thing for the student to do.

As a result of the report, the school went into what is called “hold and secure” for precautionary measures at 2 p.m.

“Hold and secure occurs when there’s a threat in the general vicinity of the school,” said Alice Hucul with North Okanagan Shuswap School District communications.

“As part of our hold and secure protocol, students and staff were brought inside, all doors were locked so no one could enter or exit the building. Classes went on as usual inside the building.”

PVSS remained secured until about 2:45 p.m. when the school was advised by RCMP that it was safe to do so.

Police say at no time were teachers or students in any jeopardy.