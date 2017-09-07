Penticton man rescued in alleged kidnapping

One of the three people allegedly kidnapped in a strange case in Dawson Creek was raised in Penticton.

Keith Koponyas, 21, was last seen visiting friends in Langley on Aug. 29 and subsequently reported missing. CTV reported that Koponyas was raised in Penticton, but had recently been working in Dawson Creek.

RCMP said they are investigating the situation after learning about it on Sept. 2 when a woman reported she had been kidnapped and held against her will for several days. She had managed to escape from a home in a rural area near the city.

A second person also reported they had been kidnapped and said there was a third person still at the house. RCMP and emergency response team members entered the home and found the third person.

All three were treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening. RCMP said they are still unsure of the motive behind the kidnapping.