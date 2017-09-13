Penticton named one of best beer towns in Canada

Cannery Brewing Company owner Patt Dyck behind the taps at their Ellis Street location which is one of five breweries on the Penticton Ale Trail. Western News file photo

The craft brewing scene continues to grow in leaps and bounds in B.C., and Penticton was recognized as one of the best beer towns in Canada.

A recent post on Expedia.ca names Penticton, as well as Victoria and Revelstoke, among its top beer towns in Canada.

The article states: “There’s a reason craft beer in British Columbia is famous, and Penticton nails it: festivals, award-winning breweries, and entrepreneurial spirit. The Fest of Ale in April has been delighting beer geeks since 1995, aging like a fine (barley)wine. It’s all about porters and stouts in this ski town, and several local breweries really cleaned up during the last award season. Bad Tattoo Brewing and Cannery Brewing Co. earned four medals between them, and they’re just a convenient 10-minute walk from each other. Must be something in the water! At Cannery, make sure you order up the Wildfire IPA, and they’ll donate part of the proceeds to support Canada’s wildfire fighters. And while you’re here, don’t forget to support the new kid on the block. In a great beer city like this, Highway 97 Brewing will be winning awards in no time.”

