Person ejected from boat after crash in Trout Creek

Three people were injured after a boat got too close to shore in Trout Creek on Monday evening.

Penticton Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forster said they received a call at 10:30 p.m. of a boat that had crashed into the rocks near the small channel at Trout Creek, ejecting the driver into Okanagan Lake and seriously injuring two occupants inside the boat. The damage caused the boat to start to sink.

“Fortunately they were fairly close to the shore and a local resident heard the crash and came outside and then heard them yelling for help,” said Forster. “She swam out to the boat to help but had never driven one before. The people involved in the crash gave her instructions on how to start and drive the boat.”

Forster said firefighters arrived at the scene as the boat came to shore and assisted emergency personnel to get the seriously injured people into ambulances.

“They were very fortunate that the resident heard them and was able to assist because when it was all said and done the boat sank into the water,” said Forster.