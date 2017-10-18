Persons Day celebrated in B.C.

“Persons Day is an opportunity to reflect on the important progress women have made.”

Wednesday is Persons Day, which commemorates the decision of the Privy Council, on Oct. 18, 1929, that women are persons and therefore eligible to hold elected office in Canada:

“On Persons Day, we recognize the efforts of five incredible women – Emily Murphy, Louise McKinney, Irene Parlby, Nellie McClung and Henrietta Muir Edwards – who fought for the right to be recognized as persons and for the right for women to serve the public in elected office,” said John Horgan, B.C. premier.

“Persons Day is an opportunity to reflect on the important progress women have made, and to re-commit to the work ahead to secure equality for all. Every woman, man, child, indigenous youth, immigrant and person with a disability matters. In British Columbia, everyone is a person.

“Today, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the work ahead to remove barriers, open doors and create opportunity for every person in British Columbia.”



