UPDATE: Evacuation alert changes on Philpott fire

Crews continuing to battle the blaze east of Kelowna have it at 30 per cent containment

Update: 12:47 p.m.

With progress made on the Philpott Road fire to get it to 30 per cent containment, the Evacuation Alert area has been adjusted.

Residents on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave their homes again on short notice, if fire conditions change.

Properties on Evacuation Alert include

No changes have been made to properties on evacuation order. Properties on evacuation order include from 310 to 1495 Philpott Rd.

Original:

Fire crews have gained ground in the fight against the Philpott Road fire east of Kelowna.

With the fire holding at 460 hectares in size, it is now being called 30 per cent contained.

Meanwhile residents are reminded of an updated area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Philpott wildfire that came into effect at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Recreational use of crown land, including hunting, is prohibited in the specified area, check the boundaries and learn more about specific access and restrictions here.

There was good news on the power front for homes in the area as well today:

Residents allowed back to their properties should be aware that active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire. Ground crews will continue extinguishing spot fires and conducting danger assessments and falling trees in fire impacted areas.

Household pets, like cats and dogs are only allowed to return with residents. Livestock animals are not allowed back in at this time, due to the uncertainty about fire behaviour and the potential for reinstating Evacuation Orders if necessary.

To view a detailed map showing properties that are on Order and Alert, please visit www.cordemergency.ca/map.