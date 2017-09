The remaining evacuation alerts have been rescinded for the area outside of Kelowna

All remaining evacuation alerts for the Philpott Road fire have been rescinded and residents of the area can bring their farm animals back to their properties.

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Philpott wildfire remains in effect. Recreational use of crown land, including hunting, is prohibited in the specified area, check the boundaries and learn more about specific access and restrictions online.