Photos: Trudeau meets with Kelowna firefighters

As part of his three-day visit to the Kelowna area, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with firefighters in Kelowna.

Both city and provincial firefighters lined up at Station 1 on Enterprise Way to shake hands with the prime minister and take photos.

Trudeau is continuing his tour tonight with a hike on Knox Mountain.

Read more about his visit here: Trudeau arrives in Kelowna

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with firefighters in Kelowna on Sept. 5, 2017. Image credit: Al Waters

