Piggie in a roadway

Wandering pig slows down traffic on Glenmore Road Thursday

RCMP attend the scene of a pig holding up traffic on Glenmore Road by the McKinley Beach turn off Thursday just before 3 p.m. (Photo by Erin Black)

Northbound traffic on Glenmore Road came to a squealing balt Thursday afternoon.

A pig, black in colour, was found wandering in the lane around 3 p.m., near the McKinley Beach turnoff.

Police were summoned to deal with the wayfaring animal.