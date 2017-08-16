Police break up bar brawl in Penticton

Three men are facing charges of aggravated assault in Penticton

Three men are facing charges of aggravated assault following an incident outside the Mule on Martin night club about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 12.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said police broke up a fight involving four men and later learned from witnesses that three men had attacked the other.

The 28-year-old victim was found a short time later on Westminster Avenue bleeding from injuries to his face and the other men were located a short distance away and arrested.

The three were identified as Damien Keddie, 20, who had an outstanding warrant for breach of probation, Thomas Kruger-Allen, 20, and Taish Desmonie, 19.

All were charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is continuing.