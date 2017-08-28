Police dog nabs B&E suspect

A take down by RCMP during a break and enter in progress netted a series of loaded firearms, stolen property and two arrests.

Officers swarmed a home in the 800 block of Wardlaw Avenue just after 10 a.m., Monday, where they discovered the back door of the residence had been forced in and personal property had been placed in multiple bags.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey a woman was arrested as she fled out the front door of the home.

“An area of containment was immediately established around the neighbourhood and a Kelowna RCMP Police Service Dog, named Fitz, was brought in to assist with a search for an additional male suspect who had fled on foot.”

With officer Fitz in action the second suspect was easily tracked down and taken into police custody.

During a search of the suspect, following his arrest, investigators located an automotive key in his possession which they linked to a stolen Jeep SUV, parked nearby the crime scene.

“A further search of the recovered stolen vehicle yielded further suspected stolen property along with loaded firearms,” says O’Donaghey. “Efforts will now be made to attempt to identify the rightful owners of the suspected stolen property seized by our investigators.”

A 38-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman face several potential charges. They each remain in police custody at this time as RCMP continue their investigation.