Police hunt for ‘dangerous’ criminal

West Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) are searching for a Kelowna man wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest after he allegedly committed a serious assault in West Kelowna over the weekend.

John Michael Aronson has now since been charged with offences related to the alleged assault and has had additional warrants issued for his arrest, however police say he is still on the large.

“If spotted, the public is cautioned not to approach him and urged to immediately contact their local police, as Aronson has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

In an incident early last Saturday morning, RCMP responded to a 911 emergency call from a residence located in the 3000 block of Ensign Way in West Kelowna. Police learned that two male suspects, reportedly armed with firearms, had allegedly forced their way inside the home.

Once inside one of the male suspects physically struck and injured a female resident who was subsequently transported to hospital for medical assessment and treatment of injuries police believe to be non-life threatening. Shots were also fired inside the home prior to both suspects fleeing the scene in a vehicle later located and seized by police.

Through the course of the investigation, the RCMP have identified one of the alleged suspects as John Michael Aronson of no fixed address in Kelowna, wanted on multiple outstanding un-related warrants for his arrest.

“In order to further the police investigation, the West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Michael Aronson. Investigators believe the incident was targeted and not a random attack,” added Cpl. O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.