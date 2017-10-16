Police investigating Kelowna school vandalism

Kelowna RCMP are working with school officials to try and identify persons responsible for damage

RCMP are investigating after school officials discovered damage to the school grounds of a Kelowna elementary school over the weekend.

RCMP received a report of a mischief committed to the school grounds of the Rutland Elementary School on Sunday afternoon. The school is located in the 600 block of Webster Road in Kelowna.

Police believe that a motor vehicle was used to spin out on the school fields which caused notable damage to the lawn. Debris from the field, which included dirt and chunks of turf were flung all over the adjacent pedestrian sidewalk.

The full extent of the damage caused and the cost to repair those damages is not known at this time.

“School officials discovered the vandalism over the weekend and are working with police to identify the person or persons responsible for the damage,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigators are interested in hearing from anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles seen in the area of the elementary school during the evening hours of October 13th, overnight or during the early morning hours of Oct. 14.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown