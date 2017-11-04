Police looking for missing Kelowna resident

Kierstyn Brittany Patterson was last seen November 2, 2017

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kierstyn Brittany Patterson was last seen November 2, 2017.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

Description of Kierstyn Patterson:

Caucasian female;

23 years

5 ft 3 in (160 cm)

100 lbs (45 kg)

blonde hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kierstyn Patterson is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

