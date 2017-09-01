Police probe vandalism at Kelowna school

The Kelowna RCMP say they were called to Glenmore Elementary school earlier this week to investigate a case of vandalism where several windows were smashed.

On Aug. 28, at 7:42 a.m., police say they were notified by a school staff about the vandalism. When officers arrived they discovered all of the windows on the ground floor were broken in some way, an appeared as if they had been hit with a blunt force object as someone was walking by.

A total of 37 windows and two air conditioning units were damaged.

Police believe the damage occurred during the previous weekend.

No cost to repair the damage was released but police estimate it say the cost of replacing all of the windows and the cleanup will be “substantial.”

If you have any information or you witnessed anyone in the area you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To pass on an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.