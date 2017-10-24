Police respond to fatal collision

One person has died and two others were seriously injured following a head-on collision on Highway 97 on Monday evening.

The accident occurred at 10:18 p.m. near Arkell Road in Summerland.

RMCP said a 2017 GMC Acadian, driven by a 72-year-old man, crossed the centre line and struck a 2012 Jeep Patriot, driven by a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old female passenger.

All three suffered serious life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The South Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services and BC Coroners Services are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Previous story
No glory but lots of guts at Dr. Frank’s Insanitorium
Next story
UPDATE: Smoke, no fire, at Sopa Aquare

Just Posted

Kelowna man found guilty in roommate killing

Daniel Ruff was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday

Police respond to fatal collision

One person has died and two others were seriously injured following a… Continue reading

Few answers emerge as search continues

Search of Silver Creek property where human remains discovered proceeds for sixth day

Warm and sunny in the Okanagan

Except for Wednesday the sun will shine brightly on the Okanagan

Vicious dog attack leaves Kelowna family grieving

A Kelowna family is grieving following a vicious dog attack on the Mission Creek Greenway.

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

No glory but lots of guts at Dr. Frank’s Insanitorium

Annual haunted house event is back again in Penticton

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

Vernon looks to close cannabis shops

Pot shops will have to close in Vernon but it’s not known… Continue reading

Highway 97 paving causing traffic delays south of Penticton

Work starts at the junction of Highway 3A, near Kaleden weigh scales, and moves towards Penticton

Most Read