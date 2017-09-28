Police search for break-and-enter suspects

The two suspects fled the scene near Hewetson Avenue in Kelowna Wednesday morning

The RCMP is searching for two suspects responsible for a break and enter early Wednesday morning in Kelowna.

On Sept. 27 at 2:48 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a break and enter committed at a home in the 800 block of Hewetson Avenue in Kelowna.

Police learned two unidentified males pushed their way inside the residence and threatened the property owner, who was home alone at the time, according to the RCMP.

Once inside the suspects made verbal demands to the victim, who eventually saw an opportunity to escape and fled his home on foot to a neighbour’s house to call 911. The home owner was not physically injured during the incident.

Both suspects were described to police as wearing black hoodies with their faces covered. One suspect was described as a Caucasian male, approximately six-feet tall and around 190 pounds. The second suspect, also a Caucasian male, stood approximately 5-foot-8 in height.

“The suspects eventually fled the man’s home in a pickup truck, later seized by police, after it was left abandoned in the driveway of a home on nearby South Ridge Drive,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “A search conducted in that area, with the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services, was negative for locating any suspects.”

The Kelowna RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) has been engaged and continues to assist with the still ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.