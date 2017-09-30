Police searching for missing person

The Kelowna man was last seen Sept. 19

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating,49-year-old Peter Oltean.

Oltean left his Kelowna residence Sept. 19 in the afternoon and his family has not been able to reach him since, according to police.

Oltean suffers from a condition which could impact his situational awareness and police and family members wish to ensure his well-being.

Mr. Oltean is thin, approximately 120 to 140 pounds, approximately 5-foot-9, with black/grey hair and bushy black/grey facial hair.

Persons having any information as to his whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.